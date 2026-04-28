UK details AD search process, explains Mitch Barnhart's decision to step away from new role

We have a bit more clarity on the University of Kentucky’s search process for a new Athletic Director, as well as the current Athletic Director’s decision to step away from his new post-retirement role.

During Tuesday morning’s Champions Blue LLC Board of Governors Meeting, university president Eli Capilouto opened the 90-minute conversation — which covered several topics related to UK Athletics — by first updating the board on his search process for UK’s new Athletic Director. The university is replacing longtime AD Mitch Barnhart, who has held the position for 24 years.

In what he has dubbed a “listening tour”, Capilouto explained that he has spoken with over 70 people from various sports and business backgrounds. He added that he is nearing the end of his tour, but he has yet to officially interview any candidates. He mentioned the possibility of bringing in an outside search consultant team to help with the process.

“Over the last several weeks,” Capilouto said. “I’ve held in-depth, nearly hour-long conversations and discussions with senior leadership in athletics, all coaches, new donors, stakeholders who understand what is occurring across the entire enterprise of college sports.

“…In terms of my next steps, I’m near the conclusion of our listening tour. I’ll communicate with you (the board) and other stakeholders more about what I think the organizational structure or attributes that we find necessary in our next leader. I’ll then make a decision about the process going forward — whether a search consultant is necessary, for example, or other steps we may take.”

Jay Blanton, who serves as UK’s Vice President for University Relations, spoke with local media members following the conclusion of the board meeting. Blanton explained that the plan is to have a new Athletic Director hired by the time Barnhart’s contract expires on June 30. A name that has recently popped up as a candidate of interest is Boise State’s Jeramiah Dickey, as first reported by Justin Rowland of KSR+.

Capilouto will ultimately have the final say in who is named as Barnhart’s replacement.

Why Barnhart stepped away from new post-retirement role

UK was the subject of major criticism when it was announced that Mitch Barnhart would transition from his role as AD to a post-retirement role titled Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative. The primary subject of the criticism was Barnhart’s $950,000 annual salary with benefits such as insurance, tickets to athletic events, and a country club membership that would run through 2030.

The proposed position for Barnhart did not clearly state what his duties would entail. That led to multiple media outlets (including the one you’re reading) and even a prominent UK booster calling out the university for the decision. Barnhart publicly pushed back on those criticisms. The situation was put even further under the microscope when Governor Andy Beshear posted a statement last week, in part questioning the new role for Barnhart.

Beshear sent out his statement last Tuesday. By that Thursday, UK announced that Barnhart would not step into the proposed role. Jay Blanton confirmed to the media that the decision was entirely that of Barnhart, who was notably absent from this week’s board meeting.

“I think you never want to be criticized and certainly there was criticism,” Blanton said. “And ultimately, I think Mitch, being the person that he is that loves this institution deeply, thought that he was being a distraction, or was fearful that it was going to be a distraction that was going to continue, and didn’t want to be that. So (Barnhart) talked to the President about stepping back from a role that was and is going to be significant for us.

“But I think Mitch believed that he was becoming a distraction and he did not want to see that initiative suffer. He didn’t want to see UK Athletics suffer, didn’t want to see the university continue to be the subject of that kind of criticism.”

Blanton added that the role of Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative will still be filled, admitting that UK should have approached their announcement of this new role differently by explaining the duties of the position before fully announcing it.

“We should have thought about that maybe a little bit more,” Blanton said. “What’s the pacing and the sequence of this so that it gets off to the right start? I think that’s something we can learn from a little better.”