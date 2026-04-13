UK Fans of the Day want notes while we wait for Tyran Stokes and Robert Wright III news

If you’re refreshing KSR today, you’re not alone. Traffic has been crazy as we all wait for news on Tyran Stokes and/or Robert Wright III‘s visits. We do know that one of those visits is underway, Stokes arriving in Lexington this morning. According to Jeff Goodman, Wright is scheduled to arrive around 6 p.m. ET.

How are things going with Stokes? So far, he’s been spotted at Carson’s, the staff’s go-to lunch spot for recruiting visits. He also posted a picture from Rupp Arena on his Instagram story. The Banner Boys, who made banners for Stokes, Wright, and Donnie Freeman’s visits, claim that Mark Pope and Stokes drove near the Sigma Chi house today to see the signs, but did not stop.

Outside of social media stalking, there is little news thus far. Jeff Goodman shared a few rumblings, including Wright’s arrival time, on a Field of 68 portal update this afternoon.

“The heavy favorite is Kentucky for Rob Wright. It’s basically down to Kentucky and BYU at this point, and I think Kentucky, all signs are — unless they screw this thing up, he’s probably going to end up in Lexington. That’s a good start for Kentucky.”

“Again, a really, really good offensive player,” Goodman added of Wright, who averaged 18.1 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game last year for BYU. “Really good. Defensively, he’s okay.”

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As for Stokes, Goodman still considers Kansas the heavy favorite, but said that Kentucky has a shot, obviously, given today’s visit and Nike’s push for Stokes to play at a Nike school. Regardless, Goodman is skeptical of the fit with Stokes and Pope.

“I don’t see it working. I don’t love it with Mark Pope and Tyran Stokes. I’ll be frank. I’ll be totally honest with you on this one. I just think Pope is too nice, and I think you need an MFer with Tyran Stokes. I really believe that. Whether it’s John Calipari, Bill Self, [Tom] Izzo, somebody like that. I think he can walk all over Mark Pope, to be honest.”

Syracuse forward Donnie Freeman visits Kentucky tomorrow. Goodman reports that Freeman will visit UConn on Friday, and is hosting Alabama today. He gives the Huskies the edge for now.

For more of Goodman’s thoughts on Kentucky’s big recruiting week, including some prospects’ concerns about playing with Tyran Stokes, check out the video below around the 37-minute mark.

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That is just one media member’s opinion. While we wait for actual news as these visits unfold, enjoy some Tyran Stokes highlights. He’s a really good basketball player.