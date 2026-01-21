UK Fans of the Day Want Kentucky vs. Texas Pregame Notes
loading...
Good afternoon, friends. We've still got a few hours to go until tipoff of Kentucky vs. Texas, which means plenty of work ahead for the basketball...Read Full Story
Turn your horns down and your radio up as the KSR Pregame Show goes live to get you ready for Kentucky versus Texas in Rupp Arena. The Wildcats...Read Full Story
Slow starts are nothing new for these Kentucky Wildcats -- and neither are electric finishes, this past week being the greatest example of both of...Read Full Story
Jaland Lowe's season is officially over. Kentucky's junior point guard will soon undergo surgery on his right shoulder to repair an injury he...Read Full Story
The 2027 high school recruiting cycle has come into focus for the Kentucky football program. The Wildcats just wrapped up a huge junior day weekend...Read Full Story
Kentucky and Tennessee have had extremely similar seasons to this point, but both have gotten to where they are now in different ways. For example,...Read Full Story
The Wildcats had plenty of fun on the road last week, turning 17-plus-point deficits into back-to-back victories at LSU and Tennessee, but can they...Read Full Story
Don't let these Kentucky Wildcats get hot! After a 9-6 start in Mark Pope's second season in Lexington, they've rattled off back-to-back-to-back...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard