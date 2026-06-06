UK Football Target Tyler Fryman Belts Inside the Park HR in State Baseball Tournament

Tyler Fryman is one of the most gifted athletes in the state of Kentucky. That was on full display during the second round of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

Kentucky football fans are well acquainted with Fryman because of his skills on the gridiron. One of Will Stein‘s top pass-catching targets in the 2027 recruiting class, Rivals ranks Fryman as the No. 26 wide receiver and No. 152 overall prospect.

Before he caught the eyes of football scouts at regional camps, Fryman was tearing up the diamond. He committed to play baseball for Dan McDonnell at UofL before his first varsity game at Beechwood. Just how good is Fryman? This year, he’s batting .533 (No. 7 in Kentucky) in 40 games with 72 hits, the most in the state of Kentucky. He’s got 15 doubles and nine triples.

On Friday night, Fryman hit home run No. 11 by relying on his legs, not his swing. He hit a line drive into the right-field gap at Legends Park and didn’t stop running until he slid comfortably into home plate for an inside-the-park home run.

“I’m running as hard as I can until Coach Gray tells me to stop,” Fryman told Evan Dennison after the 6-2 win over West Jessamine. “I’m pretty sure he did tell me to stop. I couldn’t stop, I was already going.”

INSIDE THE PARK HOMERUN.



That’s 4.3 speed folks.



Tyler Fryman whacks one to right center and rounds the bases. There’s speed and then there’s next level speed.



Beechwood 5, West Jessamine 0 here in the top of the 7th. pic.twitter.com/Vpyiy42yau — Evan Dennison (@EvanDennison1) June 6, 2026

Like another Kentucky commit, Matt Ponatoski, Fryman has the chops to play baseball and football in college. He’s currently scheduled to take an official visit to Kentucky next weekend, and the Wildcats have a few RPM picks to pull off the recruiting flip, but his visit plans may change if Beechwood can pull off a monumental upset.

The Tigers advanced to the KHSAA State Baseball Quarterfinals, where they will face top-ranked Trinity. MaxPreps ranks the Rocks as the No. 3 team in America. They’re led by Grayson Willoughby, a Kentucky commit who was named Mr. Baseball and Gatorade Player of the Year. This spring, he is 11-0 with 89 strikeouts in 57 1.3 innings and a 0.73 ERA. He’s also batting .463 and has four triples and 34 RBI.

The proverbial battle of David vs. Goliath is on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET at Legends Field. The winner advances to next Friday’s semifinals at Kentucky Proud Park.

Two Good: Beechwood's two-sport star



After committing to play college baseball before he even entered high school, Tyler Fryman (@fryman_tyler) is now also a 4-star football recruit.



Can he do both? "I'd love every second."



Full story: https://t.co/c3avIkOAjt pic.twitter.com/LBWaqmSrrr — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 6, 2026

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