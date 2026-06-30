UK partners with Hoot to bring first-of-its-kind, real-time social platform to the BBN

The University of Kentucky and UK Athletics announced on Tuesday a multiyear partnership with Hoot App, Inc. (“Hoot”), a first-of-its-kind real-world social platform built on verified human presence™ and designed to transform how fans experience gameday together.

This partnership, a three-year deal developed through JMI Sports, makes the University of Kentucky Hoot’s flagship collegiate partner and positions Big Blue Nation at the center of a new era of connected fandom.

“Here at the University of Kentucky we take a great deal of pride in the way the Wildcats bring people together, whether around our teams, our events or the shared experiences that help make Big Blue Nation so special,” said Heath Price, UK Associate Vice President for Partnerships. “A new social network that is built around in- person experiences and real connection provides an intriguing new approach to online platforms. We look forward to learning how Hoot can provide ways for our fans, students, alumni and community to engage with one another in a positive manner. We are excited to see the platform grow.”

A first-of-its-kind partnership built to strengthen and unite Big Blue Nation 🔵



UK Athletics partners with Hoot, founded by UK alumni, to connect users attending Kentucky Athletics events in real-time.



🗞️: https://t.co/vUONY6lsmw pic.twitter.com/qhwsd4iKsq — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) June 30, 2026

Unlike traditional social platforms built around followers and algorithm-driven feeds, Hoot is designed to connect users attending the same events in real-time. Using location verification technology, Hoot activates “Canopies,” live, geofenced social spaces tied to stadiums, tailgates, campuses, and downtown districts. Through the app, Hoot users physically present within the Canopy can post, interact, and view live content shared by others who are there, creating a real-time feed built entirely around shared experiences.

“We did not build Hoot to be another social app. Those already exist,” said Drew Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO at Hoot. “We built it to be the first real-world social platform, where human presence is verified, moments are real, and what happens online finally matches what is happening in the world. Kentucky and JMI Sports recognized that before anyone else. That is why we are starting here.”

Ahead of the 2026-27 academic year, Hoot will activate the ‘Big Blue Nation Canopy’ on gamedays, creating a live digital layer spanning UK Athletics’ venues, tailgates, and campus, in addition to downtown Lexington. Within the Canopy, UK fans registered in the Hoot app will gain access to real-time updates, community-driven content, and location-specific experiences designed to make every part of gameday more connected.

Key features include:

Landings’: Landings is Hoot’s real-time discovery feature that shows fans

where the energy is happening on gameday. See where BBN is gathering before kickoff, locate active tailgates and alumni meetups, discover partner activations and promotions, and track the most popular hotspots as they emerge. Real-time activity signals help fans spend less time deciding where to go and more time experiencing the best moments of the day.

where the energy is happening on gameday. See where BBN is gathering before kickoff, locate active tailgates and alumni meetups, discover partner activations and promotions, and track the most popular hotspots as they emerge. Real-time activity signals help fans spend less time deciding where to go and more time experiencing the best moments of the day. ‘Echoes’: Post Echoes within the app: story-style updates that let fans

share real-time photos, videos, posts, and on-the-ground moments with others inside the Big Blue Nation Canopy, creating a live, fan-powered stream of gameday content.

share real-time photos, videos, posts, and on-the-ground moments with others inside the Big Blue Nation Canopy, creating a live, fan-powered stream of gameday content. ‘HootMe’: HootMe enables fans within a Canopy to message one another and receive section-specific alerts. Meet and connect with fellow fans one-off, receive section-specific alerts and organize chants, and stay connected.

‘HootDeals’: With HootDeals, fans attending games in-person can

access location-based offers, exclusive promotions, and loyalty rewards from local businesses,

available only through the Hoot app.

For the millions of members of Big Blue Nation spread across the country and around the world, Hoot also creates new ways to connect with fellow fans outside of Lexington.

‘Birds Eye View’ Mode: Virtual fans can follow activity in the Big Blue Nation Canopy in real-time

through a read-only experience that provides a live window into the gameday atmosphere.

through a read-only experience that provides a live window into the gameday atmosphere. Pop-Up Canopies: Hoot can create Canopies in other major cities to connect UK fans outside the

Commonwealth by organizing watch parties and activating alumni communities.

The goal is to make fandom feel more connected no matter where fans call home.

While Hoot will play a major role in enhancing the gameday experience, the platform extends far beyond

athletics. Designed as a real-time social layer for campus and community life, Hoot helps users discover what is happening around them, connect with others nearby, share live experiences, and engage with local businesses and events as they happen. Beginning Fall 2026, incoming UK students will also be introduced to Hoot as a new tool for real-time connection, discovery, and campus engagement.