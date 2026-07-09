UK will pay Mitch Barnhart over $3 million as part of severance plan

Mitch Barnhart’s Golden Parachute isn’t going anywhere. On Thursday, Jon Hale of the Herald-Leader first reported new information on Barnhart’s post-retirement role with the University of Kentucky.

Earlier this year, following public pressure and a statement from Governor Andy Beshear, Barnhart stepped away from a role that would have earned him a $950,000 annual salary (with plenty of benefits) through 2030 once his time as the school’s Athletic Director was up on June 30.

As it turns out, Barnhart will still receive a significant chunk of change now that his tenure as AD is officially over.

Hale reports that UK will now pay Barnhart $3.2 million in settlement money, which will be delivered across four payments in 2027, 2028, and twice in 2029. The first three payments will be $760,000, with the fourth coming in at $780,000. UK spokesperson Jay Blanton told Hale that the money will come from private funds.

All of this has been confirmed through Barnhart’s publicly available contract, which is on UK’s website. Below is the updated payment structure for the former AD:

$760,000 on January 1, 2027

$760,000 on January 1, 2028

$760,000 on January 1, 2029

$780,000 on December 31, 2029

NEW: Mitch Barnhart stepped away from the controversial administration job he planned after retirement, but UK will still pay him more than $3 million over the next three years after retirement according to documents obtained by the Herald-Leader https://t.co/aL1vmG1xBs — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) July 9, 2026

This new post-retirement deal for Barnhart will be roughly $700,000 less than the previous agreement and will not include extra benefits such as free tickets and courtesy vehicles, which were part of the controversial deal that ended up being pulled back. Regardless, it is still quite the amount of money for someone retiring from the position.

Barnhart was originally going to be given the title of Executive in Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative, but now, he will help with “fundraising and any other duties as assigned”, per his amended contract. His contract also states he will be listed as a part-time employee of the university, which will net him an additional salary of $40,000 annually.

This was all signed by Barnhart and President Eli Capilouto on June 30 — Barnhart’s last official day as AD.