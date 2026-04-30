UK Pres. Eli Capilouto says in WHAS interview that he and Gov. Andy Beshear haven't spoken

University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto was a special guest on WHAS Radio with Terry Meiners earlier today. Capilouto stopped by Meiners’ studio for a 20-minute chat about some of the major headlines over at UK, including fundraising, the AD search, his listening tour, and getting basketball back on track.

Also, his relationship with Governor Andy Beshear since Beshear’s statement calling out the university’s leadership. In his public criticism of UK, Beshear questioned the new retirement gig for Mitch Barnhart, the one without defined responsibilities that paid nearly a million a year plus benefits.

“I am losing confidence and growing increasingly concerned with the management and decision-making at the University of Kentucky,” Beshear wrote. “My concerns include the creation of a new $1 million job that has no defined duties and the announcement that the new dean of law was the only candidate not recommended by law school faculty.”

Two days later, Barnhart stepped down from his role as Executive-in-Residence for the UK Sports and Workforce Initiative.

Today, Capilouto revealed to Meiners that he and the governor had not spoken before Beshear’s public criticism and still hadn’t since, although Capilouto tried to redirect the conversation when asked about it.

“Well, let me say that one of the reasons we’ve been able to grow and do so well at the University of Kentucky is we always listen,” Capilouto replied. “We’re happy to improve. We’re not so stiff-necked and stubborn that we aren’t open to good ideas. Let me leave it at that.”

After a follow-up, Capilouto added, “I’ll take responsibilities for the mistakes I’ve made, and I am imperfect. But what inspires me every day is 35,000 employees that show up with big hearts, strong minds, caring hands, and we’ve been able to do so much to better serve Kentucky. I’m grateful to be a part of that family.”

And when asked directly if he and Beshear had spoken, Capilouto replied, “No we have not.”

Catch more from Capilouto’s chat with Meiners below.

Listen to Eli Capilouto with WHAS Radio’s Terry Meiners