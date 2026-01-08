Unlike Kentucky, Missouri's Dennis Gates was able to translate practice to the game

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope was mystified by his team’s performance following Wednesday’s 73-68 loss to Missouri, sending the Wildcats to an 0-2 start in SEC play for the first time in 20 years.

Pope didn’t think his team executed well, particularly down the stretch when the lights were brightest. Kentucky led by eight with a little over four minutes to go, only for Missouri to close the game on a 15-2 run. UK shot 1-6 from the field during that span while turning the ball over three times. With a chance to send it to overtime with 10 seconds remaining, an out-of-bounds play call led to a terrible three-point look from Jaland Lowe that went over the rim and nailed the opposite side of the backboard.

That was not the call Pope drew up, but his confusion goes far beyond that final play. He was disappointed with his team’s lack of pace in the half-court. He was disappointed with his team’s physicality levels. He’s frustrated by the fact that he’s having to dumb everything down for this group. He’s unsure why exactly what he’s preaching in practice isn’t translating over to live games.

“We’re having a tough time translating,” Pope said. “This stuff they’re doing in practice, it’s not translating. I’m not exactly sure why, but we’re having a really tough time translating.”

For whatever reason, Pope can’t seem to fully connect this roster, worth a reported $22 million, the one he carefully crafted in the offseason and compared to flashy sports cars not all that long ago. Meanwhile, a connected roster wasn’t a problem for Missouri head coach Dennis Gates, who managed the final segment in a much more impressive fashion than Pope — and with a significantly cheaper group of players.

“That game was a four-minute game,” Gates said. “And when we practice, we practice four-minute wars. Four-minute games. And our guys won a four-minute game at the very end and we were able to take the lead and execute, but also, we didn’t make mistakes. We didn’t have self-inflicted wounds. It’s a reflection of our practices.”

Gates used up his final timeout with roughly five minutes left in the game, all of them to quiet a still-energized Rupp Arena and prevent Kentucky from building a double-digit lead. But unlike the Wildcats, Mizzou players leaned on each other, Gates empowering them along the way. He trusted his guys to execute, something Pope has all but openly admitted he can’t seem to do right now.

“At that point, it became the players’ team. It did not become my team,” Gates said of the final four minutes. “And what we practice is being able to communicate at a high level. I’ve got our sports psychologist with us, Dr. Joe Carr … and he’s done a tremendous job … getting these guys prepared to play, but play for each other. And when you see no timeouts? Every huddle, our guys echoed, ‘No timeout, no timeout.’ Every single time. The other part of it is that, in that moment, whenever Kentucky called the timeout, they helped us. They helped us get settled. They were able to help us huddle.

“And at that point, our guys ended up communicating, and we were able to steal some moments in in-game execution, and that’s what they did in our fire drill. We call it the fire drill when we get under the two-minute mark. Out-of-bounds plays, things like that. We didn’t turn the ball over, and that’s the part that won the game for us.”

When push came to shove, Missouri had a coach who believed and trusted in the roster. Kentucky did not.

