UNLV Basketball is For Sale

For years, sports leagues avoided Sin City like the plague. Once the Supreme Court legalized sports gambling, teams have made permanent pilgrimages to the desert to carve out a piece of the Las Vegas profit pie. The Oakland A’s are expected to join the Golden Knights and Raiders in 2028. The NBA should arrive around the same time. Before billionaires make bids for the expansion team, Josh Pastner is putting UNLV up for sale.

“Buy the college basketball team. It’s legal now,” Pastner told Taylor Rocha. “You can be the owner of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels men’s basketball team, and it’s a lot less expensive. You don’t have to spend over a billion dollars to own our team. I’m asking for $10 to $12 million to own our team, and you still get a great tax write-off. You can be as involved, and you can tell people you own the team.”

This sounds crazy, but he’s being 100% serious. Have you seen Cody Campbell? That guy is the Jerry Jones of Texas Tech, transforming the West Texas afterthought in a CFP disruptor who’s willing to bend as many rules as possible to win games.

Pastner didn’t say this in passing. After posting an 11-9 record in the Mountain West during his debut season at UNLV, he’s ready to make a splash in a program that hasn’t been very splashy as of late. There’s no better place to do it than Vegas, and he’s trying to put the Runnin’ Rebs back on the map.

UNLV has fallen far from its heights at the end of the 20th century. After winning the 1990 National Championship, they nearly completed an undefeated season until they were upset by Christian Laettner’s Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four. That team is right up there with 2015 Kentucky as “The best team to never win a title.”

Why is that pertinent for this particular post? Jerry Tarkanian filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in 1977 and it did not settle until the four-letter institution gave him $2.5 million in 1998. He was openly rebellious, cast as a villain before he was run out of Las Vegas in 1992 for alleged NCAA violations. Now, the UNLV head coach is openly campaigning for somebody to buy his roster at the cost of $10-$12 million. What a time to be alive in college athletics.

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