USMNT's World Cup exit felt exactly like watching Kentucky football

US Soccer fans got their hopes up. For the first time in a long time, the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) was well-positioned to actually do something significant in the World Cup. Then Lucy pulled the ball from Charlie Brown.

If it felt like deja vu all over again, that’s because you’re used to watching Kentucky football. The parallels between USMNT and Kentucky football are striking, even if they aren’t a perfect comparison.

The USMNT has advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals just once since the inaugural tournament in 1930. Kentucky has just one SEC Championship since 1950 and three 10-win seasons. That’s not the best barometer to create a direct comparison, but bare with me.

Kentucky competes among the best of the best in the SEC. Every few years, there will be a nice pop, opening a door to ascend the SEC ladder. Then it ends with a 7-5 record, akin to a US Soccer finish in the Round of 16. In between those highs are lows where the USMNT does not qualify for a World Cup appearance, our version of failing to reach a bowl game with a .500 record.

One of those doors opened last night. The USMNT was playing as well as we’ve ever seen them play. They set a program-record for goals scored in the group stage and won three matches in a single World Cup, another record. Vibes were at an all-time high, with revenge on the horizon, until Belgium slammed the door shut.

The team that had put pressure on opponents from the jump got jumped by Belgium. As soon as they tied the game with an incredible free kick, Belgium delivered a throat-punching response. Oh, and there was an embarrassing play from a goalie that led to an insurmountable deficit. To add insult to injury, Belgium got one more goal to capture a 4-1 victory and eliminate US Soccer from the World Cup that was played on our own home turf. Brutal.

2022 at Ole Miss: Kentucky was the No. 7 team in the country. A win at Ole Miss opened the door for BBN to dream of the CFP or SEC Championship Game. Despite playing poorly, they had every opportunity to win that game, culminating with a few incredible plays from Barion Brown. Then the go-ahead score got wiped away by a penalty. That was our Matt Freese moment, a golden opportunity squandered by an avoidable mistake.

2018 vs. Georgia: You are the prisoner of your schedule. You beat the teams in front of you. If they aren’t as good, it doesn’t matter. A win is a win. The USMNT got a favorable World Cup draw and avoided the sport’s brand names. They looked pretty, pretty good until they ran into a buzzsaw.

That’s what happened when Kentucky won enough games to host Georgia for a berth in the SEC Championship Game. When D’Andre Swift juked Mike Edwards out of his shoes on his way to a 20-yard touchdown, you just knew the Cats were outclassed. That’s the perfect adjective to describe what happened last night in the World Cup. The USMNT simply got outclassed by Belgium.

2006 vs. Louisville: In big moments when the stakes are at their highest, you expect players to rise to the occasion. The USMNT was just flat. They had absolutely no juice on the pitch. It felt like what we saw in Mark Stoops‘ final game. He always got his team ready for the rivalry game against Louisville. Instead, they let a couple of walk-ons run all over them in one of the most uninspiring performances in recent memory. There was not one final rallying cry to save Mark Stoops’ job, just a sad, sad blowout. US Soccer fans are still swept up in sadness after that embarrassing blowout in the World Cup.