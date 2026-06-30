Utah Jazz will let Oscar Tshiebwe hit unrestricted free agency

Oscar Tshiebwe just had his most productive season as a pro, scoring 211 points and pulling down 179 rebounds in 27 games for the Utah Jazz with six starts. The former Kentucky star finished the year with a 29-point, 17-rebound effort with three double-doubles in his last five outings, including another 16-point, 22-rebound day, while shooting a career-high 63.4 percent from the field.

All of it was to build his case for someone else to take a shot on him in the NBA, however, unfortunately.

That’s because the Jazz decided Tshiebwe would not receive a qualifying offer to return to Utah, allowing him to enter unrestricted free agency when the window opens on Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

Tony Jones of The Athletic was the first to break the news of the former Wildcat beginning his search for a new home this week. The franchise could have issued a QO to make him a restricted free agent on a two-way deal, but instead chose to let him explore his options, despite averaging 14.0 points and 11.2 rebounds in his last five contests.

It’s a full break-up, too, as the Jazz are not inviting him to play with them during Summer League action in July.

Tshiebwe had emerged as a G League superstar, averaging 16.2 PPG and 16.1 RPG as a rookie with the Noblesville Boom, then 17.1 PPG and 19.0 RPG as a sophomore with the Salt Lake City Stars. He only spent 12 games with the affiliate in year three while getting extended run in the big leagues, finding himself in the unfortunate grey area of being a little too good for G League competition, but not quite good enough to be a consistent rotation piece in the NBA. The majority of his run came at the end of games and with Utah eliminated from playoff contention while resting its starters — excellent individual performances, but little at stake as a team.

He’s an undersized center with zero career 3-pointers attempted in 49 games played. At some point, he’s got to expand his range and prove he can adapt. If not, he’ll likely stay in limbo as a nice break-in-case-of-emergency guy in the league, but never a core piece.

Or he can keep looking into his college eligibility and see if he can find another year somewhere at Kentucky? He was toying with the idea around Christmas when it was the cool thing to do after James Nnaji signed with Baylor.

That mean I have one more right? https://t.co/cjPIF5u67u — Big O (@Oscartshiebwe34) December 25, 2025

As much as we’d love that, finding the right fit in the NBA is ideal. Go get it, Big O.