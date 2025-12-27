Vanderbilt could be without a key standout when Kentucky heads to Nashville next month

Kentucky will travel to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt exactly one month from today on Tuesday, January 27 at 9 p.m. ET, live on ESPN. There is a very real chance the Commodores will be without one of their most valuable players for that matchup — and maybe even the follow-up trip to Lexington on Saturday, February 28.

Standout guard Frankie Collins, an all-around threat for 12-0 Vandy, has suffered a torn meniscus and will be out indefinitely, a source told On3’s Joe Tipton. Standing 6-1, 205 pounds, the fifth-year senior underwent successful surgery to repair the knee injury with no timetable for return.

The 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior has already undergone successful surgery. Was averaging 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, and 2.4 STL per game for the Dores.… pic.twitter.com/wcRImwDVov — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 27, 2025

A native of Sacramento, Collins was averaging 7.8 points, 4.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals through nine games, playing 20.9 minutes per contest off the bench for the undefeated Commodores. Ranked No. 11 in the latest AP Poll, they face 5-7 New Haven to wrap up the non-conference schedule on December 29 before beginning SEC play at South Carolina on January 3.

Collins is a former four-star recruit in the class of 2021, originally ranked No. 47 nationally out of high school. He began his career at Michigan before transferring to Arizona State and later moving on to TCU. There, he was limited to nine appearances due to a foot injury, opening the door to one final season of eligibility out of the transfer portal, landing at Vanderbilt under second-year coach Mark Byington.

Elsewhere, Duke Miles leads the Commodores with 17.1 points, 4.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per contest, followed by Tyler Tanner with 15.4 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 steals. Tyler Nickel is adding 15.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while Devin McGlockton rounds out double-figure scorers at 10.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Collins isn’t Vanderbilt’s best player, but he’s certainly a key contributor and a tough loss for the Commodores entering SEC play with the road only getting rockier with 10 Quad 1 opportunities compared to just three up to this point.

We’d rather see Vandy at full strength. Get well soon, Mr. Collins.