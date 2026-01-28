Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Vanderbilt scoffed at Kentucky (and its $22M roster) in October: 'I think we have a better roster than they do.'

Jack PIlgrimby: Jack Pilgrim12 minutes ago

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-28