Vanderbilt trolled Kentucky with the 'They Just Tased Ryan' meme
loading...
The transfer portal is over and Kentucky's coaching staff is now working furiously on the road as the 2027 high school class comes into focus....Read Full Story
Kentucky's 25-point loss at Vanderbilt is the hot topic on today's KSR show, live from 10 a.m. to noon on the KSR affiliate network listed below....Read Full Story
Kentucky ventured into the winter weather on a heater. The Wildcats were on a five-game SEC win streak, the longest of the Mark Pope era, facing a...Read Full Story
This summer will mark my 20th year living in Nashville. Even before then, I loved coming to this city to watch Kentucky play, whether it be in the...Read Full Story
Kentucky basketball right now is like Lucy van Pelt holding that football down, waiting to rip it away from Charlie Brown -- Big Blue Nation in this...Read Full Story
Ahead of Kentucky's road showdown this weekend against Arkansas, the Wildcats' former head coach gave the current one an endorsement on his...Read Full Story
Mark Pope didn't sugarcoat the 80-55 beating that his team took at Vanderbilt on Tuesday, admitting that Kentucky "got punched in the mouth" without...Read Full Story
Kentucky has lost another game in Nashville, this time to Vanderbilt in a blowout 80-55 loss. It's another loss for Big Blue Nation in The Music...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard