Vince Marrow made an impromptu appearance on KSR after taking Twitter shots at Pete Nochta

The Kentucky vs. Louisville rivalry has always been heated, but on the football side, it’s got extra juice these days. Obviously, Will Stein, who grew up a Kentucky fan but played quarterback for Louisville, is part of that, as are all of the former Cards who have joined his staff, but there’s a new rivalry within the rivalry to keep an eye on: Vince Marrow vs. Pete Nochta.

The two worked alongside each other on Jeff Brohm’s staff last season, Nochta serving as the director of recruiting for the Cardinals and Marrow as the executive director of player personnel and recruiting. Now, Nochta is the assistant general manager for Stein at Kentucky, putting him head-to-head against Marrow for recruits. After Kentucky landed offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola, a two-year starter at Ohio State whom Vince recruited for over five years, Nochta couldn’t help but poke at the Little Dog on Twitter, his favorite platform. Nochta found an old tweet from Vince from May 2024 about landing players from Ohio and retweeted it (coincidentally, the tweet was about Marquise Davis, who ended up at Missouri, but transferred to Louisville last week).

Naturally, it didn’t take long for that retweet to make the rounds in Big Blue Nation. It’s been a little weird having so many former Louisville staffers join Will Stein in Lexington, but Nochta’s social media shot was proof that he was one of us! Vince being Vince, he responded, dubbing Nochta “Little Pete” in a reply to Matt Jones.

“lol this is so funny. Little Pete finally getting some confidence. I only been beating the crap out of him for 10 years. The streak will continue.”

Several hours later, he was still thinking about it, responding to the initial tweet from May 2024 with another message, seemingly directed at Nochta.

“Some people have to suck up so they can keep their job lol. You better stay in your place booking hotels and restaurants.”

Vince kept going, replying to fans and parody accounts. This morning, Matt Jones called him during a break of the radio show after talking about his back-and-forth with Nochta. Vince agreed to come on air. It was pure entertainment, Vince claiming he doesn’t miss Kentucky and that he was “deceived” into thinking Louisville was evil during his decade-plus in Lexington.

“Louisville is a bigger city. Lot more things to do there, but I mean, people are the same. You’ve got good people in Louisville. You’ve got good people in Lexington. It’s just been, when you was at one place for a long time, and you kind of like, did not like that place, you know, when you were at a school for a long time, and then you go there, and you say, wow, I was deceived about this place. It’s a really good place.”

Vince even tried to deny that he tweeted at Nick Roush during the Governor’s Cup, which is hilarious because the timestamps on said tweet prove that he did.

“Nah,” Vince said. “What I did was, you know, all you experts over there, y’all picked us to lose by 14 or 17 points. So, you know, once we had the game in hand, I couldn’t help it.”

“You were on the sidelines,” Matt said. “It was during the game!”

“Yeah, I was,” Vince admitted. “Yeah.”

There was more fun back-and-forth as Vince claimed that Kentucky hasn’t beaten Louisville out for any players in this transfer portal cycle (false, Jamarrion Harkless), and that the Cardinals have a more impressive class (false if you go by incoming transfers only). That class includes several former Cats, including Tommy Ziesmer, who played at EKU last season, and Louisville started pursuing after the Cats got Harkless. You’ll never be able to convince me that Vince didn’t want Tshabola as well.

Vince admitted he still has friends in Lexington and cheers for the Kentucky women’s basketball team because he’s close with Kenny Brooks. As for Will Stein, Vince said he’s not very familiar with him, but he’s clearly familiar with people on his staff, which means more Twitter fireworks are in our future. He claims his new boss, Jeff Brohm, doesn’t mind the trash talk.

“I work for a really good friend. He’s a really good coach. There’s good people there. Nah. I mean, Mark Stoops didn’t say [stop tweeting] to me. I just feel it’s more that you guys make it bigger now that I’m at Louisville. But when I was at Kentucky, I did the same thing. So it’s kind of funny. You know, I like the entertainment. It’s all good for the fans. I really be laughing, to be quite honest.”

We really be laughing, too, Vince. We’ll tweet you from the press box when Kentucky beats Louisville at Kroger Field this November.

You can hear the interview around the 40-minute mark of Hour 1 of today’s show.