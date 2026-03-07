Visualize this Kentucky Basketball Team with 2 Charts (that don't paint a pretty picture)

Math is hard. For some folks, numbers are their best friend. It all makes sense to them. Similar to the first curveball I saw in Little League, once math started including letters, I was out. Surely, there are plenty of other people who love to watch Kentucky basketball who don’t really get the numbers. Thankfully, we now have pictures.

KenPom was the first numbers guy who made advanced stats mainstream. Even if you were unable to discern his tempo-adjusted efficiency rankings, he used red and green colors to illustrate what is relatively good and bad. KenPom walked so others could fly.

In the sport of college football, Bill Connelly’s SP+ inspired hundreds of math nerds to take up arms. We’ve reached a point where even your favorite talking heads have their own personal power rankings. In basketball, KenPom did not have much competition until recently. Bart Torvik entered the mix and added projection tools to draw in college basketball fans. Evan Miyakawa has a deep arsenal of statistical weapons, but what he does better than anybody is illustrate what his numbers mean.

For example, if you’re watching Nebrasketball in the Big Ten, you might think, “How is this the third-best team in the Big Ten?” Miyakawa has a statistic that quantifies whether a team has over- or under-achieved based on roster talent. You probably see where this is going.

Via @EvanMiya on X

This should not surprise you. After all, before Kentucky rattled off a couple of wins over Tennessee and St. John’s, Matt Norlander described Kentucky as the “most overpaid, overrated, disappointing team in college basketball through the first five weeks of the season.” Injuries haven’t helped this expensive roster, but everyone agrees the Wildcats have fallen short of lofty preseason expectations.

The good thing about college basketball is that even if you stumble during the regular season, all of those woes can be erased by a magical March, where hope springs eternal. Unfortunately, Evan Miya’s numbers don’t exactly share a ton of optimism or enthusiasm for what these Cats are capable of accomplishing in the NCAA Tournament.

Via @EvanMiya on X

How did Evan Miya reach these conclusions? I’m not going to try to explain. Remember, not a Math Guy. The graphs tell the story of Kentucky basketball ahead of March Madness. The Wildcats are wildly inconsistent, which is not a recipe for success in a single-elimination tournament. One can only hope that Kentucky finds the right gear at the right time to give BBN a few more big wins before the 2025-26 season ends.