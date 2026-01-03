Skip to main content
Wake up with the KSR Pregame Show before Kentucky's SEC opener at Alabama

Drew Franklinby: Drew Franklin2 hours agoDrewFranklinKSR

SEC Basketball is here. Today, Mark Pope’s Kentucky Wildcats are on the road in the Southeastern Conference, beginning with 15th-ranked Alabama on the schedule. One of the toughest games of the season is Kentucky’s first in league play, tipping off today at noon on ESPN.

Before it begins, the KSR Pregame Show will preview the contest from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. this morning, live from Lexington. KSR didn’t make the trip, but the show would love to hear from anyone who did, so call in at (859) 280-2287 if you’re in Tuscaloosa or on your way to support the Cats.

Or, call in from anywhere to share your predictions for the game before KSR gives its predictions at the end of the show. It’s Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin spending an hour Saturday morning counting down to Kentucky versus Alabama and the start of SEC action.

Listen locally on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio.

Go Cats.

Listen to the KSR Pregame Show

Kentucky vs. Alabama: How to Watch, Listen

  • Tipoff: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Kris Budden)
  • Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
  • AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
  • FM: 98.1 WBUL
  • OnlineiHeart Radio
  • Sirius XM: 387

