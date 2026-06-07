Wan'Dale Robinson Changes Number to Honor Rondale Moore

Wan’Dale Robinson is rocking powder blue this fall for the Tennessee Titans. In addition to a change in color, the former Wildcat wide receiver is also changing his number.

Robinson wore No. 17 through his first four NFL seasons with the New York Giants. After signing a four-year, $70 million deal with the Titans, he’s switching to No. 4 to honor his long-time friend.

“My late-friend Rondale Moore, he wore No. 4. That was the reason behind me getting that number, to honor him and the time that he was here,” Robinson told Kay Adams.

Rondale Moore tragically died by suicide in February. Wan’Dale is from Frankfort and Rondale grew up in New Albany, but the two undersized pass-catchers spent their teenage years working out together at Aspirations Gym in Louisville. This is a small but powerful gesture by Robinson to salute his longtime friend.

Wan’Dale Robinson Fired Up to be a Titan

The Tennessee Titans struggled to a 3-14 record in 2025. Despite those struggles, former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward showed plenty of potential. He just needed some help. The Titans selected former Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick to run alongside Robinson and give Ward some weapons. It took some time to get used to playing with his new quarterback, but Robinson is confident he made the right choice in free agency.

“You better have your head around, because the ball is coming out fast. But it’s been great. He’s putting it right where it needs to be. It took a little bit to get used to the first two days, but after that we’ve been clicking on all cylinders,” Robinson said on Up and Adams.

“I hadn’t really had a quarterback that as soon as you put your foot in the ground, the ball is out. As soon as you turn your head, it’s already there. Running some of the plays that he likes to run and is comfortable with, you can really tell the confidence that he has throwing the ball. It’s coming out hot.”

The record-breaking Kentucky wide receiver became the shortest player in NFL history to record a 1,000-yard season last fall. Hopefully, Wan’Dale Robinson can create some more magic in Nashville after signing a lucrative deal this offseason.

Back in Lexington

Now that OTAs have reached a conclusion, Wan’Dale Robinson has more time to spend in his old Kentucky home. He was in Lexington on Saturday, hosting a youth football camp at Tates Creek High School.

Wan'Dale Robinson returned to Lexington on Saturday to host a youth football Pro Camp at Tates Creek for about 150 children in first through eighth grade. https://t.co/Hg6H7OJpCb pic.twitter.com/U9egNUWaMe — WKYT (@WKYT) June 6, 2026

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