Wan'Dale Robinson is prepping for a big season with the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans needed some juice in the wide receiver room. So the franchise went out and signed a former Kentucky Wildcat to make it happen.

After spending his first four NFL seasons with the New York Giants, Wan’Dale Robinson agreed to a four-year deal with the Titans in March. The contract is worth $70 million, with $38 million of that coming as guaranteed money. Alongside Carnell Tate, who the Titans just drafted fourth overall, those two should create a deadly two-man punch on the outside for young quarterback Cam Ward.

Spring OTAs are already underway, and it hasn’t taken the 5-foot-8 Robinson long to impress.

Jim Wyatt, a senior writer for the Titans, saw Robinson in person on Thursday for the first OTAs of the offseason that were open to reporters. “Robinson looked fast, and explosive, while catching the football in drills,” Wyatt wrote. Robinson and Ward have begun developing good chemistry at this early stage in the offseason.

“On the football field, it’s the arm talent,” Robinson said of Ward, according to Wyatt. “The ball jumps off his hand. Whenever we are off the field, he is just like one of the other guys. You want to play for a quarterback like that, that you can hang out with outside of football and just be cool with, and on the football field it is all business.

“So, I love him to death.”

Robinson, 25, has high expectations going into his fifth pro season. He caught 93 and 92 passes in each of the last two seasons, respectively. His 2025 campaign was easily his best yet: 92 receptions, 1,014 yards, and four touchdowns. He averaged 11 yards per reception for the Giants that season while appearing in 16 games.

In Nashville, he’ll have a familiar face helping him try to replicate those numbers. Brian Daboll was the head coach of the Giants throughout Robinson’s time in New York before being fired last season. Now he’s the Titans’ offensive coordinator. Robinson totaled an NFL-high 622 yards out of the slot last season. Daboll will look to recreate some of that magic with the Titans.

There is plenty of buzz surrounding Robinson’s impact for the 2026 season.