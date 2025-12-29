Wan'Dale Robinson Reaches New NFL Milestone

Wan’Dale Robinson only spent one season in Lexington, but the Frankfort native was the most electrifying pass-catcher of the 13-year Mark Stoops era. He’s slowly but surely showcasing more of his God-given ability on Sundays.

In a battle for the No. 1 overall pick against the Raiders, the Giants delivered one of their best performances of the season. Wan’Dale Robinson caught 11 passes for 113 yards in the 34-10 victory over Las Vegas.

Entering his fourth year in New York, Wan’Dale had one 100-yard receiving game. He had exactly 100 yards against the Detroit Lions when his rookie season was ended by a knee injury. Today was his third game of 2025 with 100+ receiving yards. His career-high actually came against the Lions a few weeks ago, netting 156 through the air and scoring a touchdown in an overtime loss.

Following today’s performance, Robinson eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the first time in his career. According to Corey Price, he’s the first former Cat with 1,000 yards in an NFL season since Randall Cobb in 2014. Listed at 5-foot-8, he is the shortest wide receiver in NFL history to gain 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Wan'Dale Robinson with a huge first half and closing in on 1,000 receiving yards on the season pic.twitter.com/E0OmNfgEjw — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 28, 2025

Injuries and poor quarterback play plagued Robinson early in his career. Even though Brian Daboll couldn’t keep his job, the offense actually showed some life this fall with Jaxson Dart under center, giving Robinson an opportunity to shine, and it couldn’t come at a better time. The former second round pick is in the final year of his $8 million rookie deal. There’s no better time to become an unrestricted free agent than after the best season of your career.

“It means a lot, a lot of hard work went into this,” Robinson said to reporters when he was interrupted by his teammates in the locker room. “Somebody pay that man!”

The Giants may have been terrible, but Wan’Dale was terrific. Hopefully, he’s able to get a fresh start for a winner with a big payday.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) catches the ball in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Will Josh Hines-Allen Ever Recover?

Josh Hines-Allen donned Kentucky blue and white a few years before Robinson, but just like the latter, Hines-Allen had the best year of his career before he became a free agent. Even though he hasn’t been as productive this year, he picked up sack No. 8 of the season in a win over the Colts, the Jags’ 12th victory of the year. Former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen is the only first-year head coach in NFL history to take over a team with four wins or fewer and lead them to 12-plus wins.

However, it wasn’t all pretty in Indy on Sunday. Things looked a little murky for Hines-Allen when he got mixed up with Phillip Rivers. Hopefully, Hines-Allen will be able to survive this nasty clash.

Thoughts and Prayers to Josh Hines-Allen after this mix-up with Phillip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/Oue31n83k9 — KSR (@KSRonX) December 29, 2025

