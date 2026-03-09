Wan'Dale Robinson Signs with the Tennessee Titans

Fresh off the best season of his professional career, former Kentucky wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is cashing in with a lucrative deal in NFL Free Agency.

According to ESPN, Robinson is signing a 4-year, $78 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. It includes $38 million in guaranteed money. Not too shabby.

The Wan’Dale Robinson we saw break records at Kentucky made history in 2025, becoming the shortest player in NFL history to tally more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Over 16 games, he caught 92 passes for a career-high 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.

A second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury during his rookie campaign. Upon his return, the Giants primarily used him as a safety valve to get yards after the catch near the line of scrimmage. They took the governor off his motor last season and let Wan’Dale go deep, improving his average depth of target from just 4.8 yards to 8.5. He had just one 100-yard receiving game over his first three seasons. He had three last year for the Giants.

By making the move to Nashville, Robinson will get to play close to home for a team that’s about to enter a new stadium with the former No. 1 overall pick at quarterback. Robinson can become the go-to target for Cam Ward, who desperately needs pass-catching weapons. If things don’t work out for Ward, Will Levis is ready to roll. Robinson’s former Kentucky quarterback is still on his rookie deal in Nashville after he spent the entire 2025 season sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Wan’Dale Robinson is one of the most explosive playmakers we’ve ever seen wear a Kentucky uniform. Now, Kentucky fans can make the short drive to Nashville to watch him do work on Sundays.

