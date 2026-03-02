WARNING: Coaching for Rick Pitino Causes Baldness

Some will argue that Rick Pitino is the greatest college basketball coach of all time. He may not have as many National Championships as a Wooden or Coach K, but he is a winner, not matter which team he is coaching. However, it comes at a cost.

On Saturday, St. John’s improved to 23-6 with a win over Villanova to move them a half-game behind UConn in the Big East standings. Nova is the third-best team in the Big East, but it didn’t look like it at Madison Square Garden.

St. John’s led by 15 at halftime before cruising to an 89-57 win, while Pitino rocked a white suit on the sideline. Kevin Willard has been on the right side of those wins before. He was an assistant for Pitino at Louisville from 2001-07. When asked to relive those days, it brought up some PTSD for the Villanova head coach.

“I’m not bullshitting you: I don’t have hair cause of him. I had a full set of hair when I started working for him,” Willard said. It produced some laughs. But Willard wasn’t laughing.

“It’s the most miserable experience in life. You fear for your life every day. Everyone laughs when I say that, but you think you’re going to get fired. It’s miserable. As he’s gotten older, he’s probably become more of a cranky old bitch than he was when I worked for him.”

Even though his description included multiple curse words and sounded rather awful, it’s clear Willard has the utmost respect for Pitino. There’s a method to his madness.

“You literally fear for your life. When he walks into the facility at 6:30, you’ve been there since 5:30, thinking you have everything right. He comes in and asks you the one question you don’t know, and it’s like, woo. He’s that intense. He always has been. He has the most energy of any coach I’ve ever been around. I think that’s why he’s got 900 wins and National Championships, because he does it better and is more intense than anybody. I think he has the perfect player in Zuby (Ejiofor). Zuby and him match so well together, and I think that’s why they’ve been so successful.”

Ejiofor was pretty successful against Nova. He logged a triple-double for the Johnnies — 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists — just the fifth triple-double at St. John’s since 1986.

Villanova suffered its most lopsided loss since 1997. Pitino was the Kentucky head coach in that 93-56 loss for Nova. No matter how far away Willard gets from Pitino, the bald man can’t escape misery.