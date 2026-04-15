Washington PG Zoom Diallo Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky has landed its first transfer portal commitment of the spring. Washington point guard Zoom Diallo has committed to Kentucky, he announced Wednesday evening.

The 6-foot-3 point guard averaged 15.7 points on 48.9 percent from the field, along with 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 0.7 steals per game during the 2025-26 season. He took an official visit to Kentucky over the weekend.

Kentucky reached out to Diallo early in the transfer portal, scheduling a Zoom meeting on the first day of the portal, April 7. KSR+ reported that Kentucky was “strongly in the mix for Diallo.”

Kentucky was involved in Diallo’s high school recruitment in the 2024 class under John Calipari. UK didn’t end up offering at the time.

“They’re known for producing a lot of pros that played in the NBA or are currently in the NBA,” he told KSR+ in April of 2024. “Coach Cal is a winning coach, a great coach. I’ve been watching Kentucky for a long time, just seeing that he puts faith in his freshmen coming in. Just watching him put his belief in the freshmen really means a lot.”

Now with Mark Pope leading the charge, Diallo is expected to step in as the program’s starting point guard in 2026-27.

Welcome home, Zoom.