Washington State Guard Jerone Morton Signs With Kentucky

Washington State guard Jerone Morton has signed with Kentucky, his father tells KSR. He took an official visit to UK over the weekend.

Morton is a native of Winchester, Kentucky, and won a state championship with George Rogers Clark in 2022 as tournament MVP. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.

“All along the trip, they let us know that they want us to be there,” Morton’s father, Derrick, told KSR+. “He told Jerone that, most likely, he’s going to be a backup guy. Jerone asked him what he sees his role being on the team. That’s what he told him, that he would be a backup person.”

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope reached out to Morton earlier this month. He FaceTimed Morton before setting an official visit.

Jerone Morton’s Game

Jerone Morton played at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester, Kentucky, leading the Cardinals to the state title in 2021-22 and a runner-up finish in 2022-23. As a senior, he averaged 19.6 points per game and won Sweet 16 MVP honors. He was the No. 2 overall player in the state of Kentucky in the 2023 recruiting class. Morton started his college career at Morehead State, playing for the Eagles for two seasons before transferring to Washington State last year.

As a junior at Washington State, Morton started 29 of 32 games, averaging 7.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per contest and shooting 43.8% from the field, 38.7% from three-point range, and 82% from the free-throw line. He made an average of 1.0 three per game on 2.5 attempts, slightly below his production as a sophomore at Morehead State. Morton scored in double figures in ten games, including a career-best 16 points against No. 9 Gonzaga on January 16.

“He handles the ball extremely well, creates, sees the floor well, and scores when he gets the chance,” Derrick said. “He’s a good playmaker and a good team player.”