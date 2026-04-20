Washington State guard Jerone Morton, a Winchester native, will visit Kentucky

A familiar face will be back on Kentucky’s campus this week. Washington State guard Jerone Morton, a native of Winchester, Ky., will visit Kentucky on Friday, April 24, according to Travis Branham.

Morton played at George Rogers Clark High School, leading the Cardinals to the state title in 2021-22 and a runner-up finish in 2022-23. As a senior, he averaged 19.6 points per game and won Sweet 16 MVP honors. He was the No. 2 overall player in the state of Kentucky in the 2023 recruiting class. Morton started his college career at Morehead State, playing for the Eagles for two seasons before transferring to Washington State last year.

As a junior at Washington State, Morton started 29 of 32 games, averaging 7.8 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per contest and shooting 43.8% from the field, 38.7% from three-point range, and 82% from the free-throw line. He made an average of 1.0 three per game on 2.5 attempts, slightly below his production as a sophomore at Morehead State. Morton scored in double figures in ten games, including a career-best 16 points against No. 9 Gonzaga on January 16.

Kentucky has already landed two guards from the transfer portal, Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins, to go along with Kam Williams and Trent Noah, but if the past two seasons have shown us anything, it’s the importance of depth. Why not a local kid who has dreamt of wearing the jersey?

Kentucky’s 2026-27 Roster

Morton won’t be Kentucky’s only visitor this week. The Cats will host USC center Gabe Dynes, another Kentucky native, and James Madison forward Justin McBride on Wednesday. Kentucky is still awaiting word on Donnie Freeman’s decision, and is recruiting depth pieces in the frontcourt. Braydon Hawthorne has yet to confirm if he will return to Kentucky next season. And, of course, there is always Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, whose recruitment is ongoing.

Here is where the roster stands as of now:

Returnees: Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Trent Noah, and Reece Potter

Transfer Commitments: Zoom Diallo (Washington), Alex Wilkins (Furman)

TBD: Braydon Hawthorne

High School Commits: Mason Williams

Departures: Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Jasper Johnson, Andrija Jelavic, Collin Chandler, Brandon Garrison, Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe, and Mouhamed Dioubate.