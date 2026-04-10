Washington transfer guard Zoom Diallo is in Lexington for Kentucky visit

Kentucky’s first transfer visitor of the offseason has arrived in Lexington.

Washington guard Zoom Diallo posted a picture to his Instagram story around 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday morning from inside the men’s basketball team’s locker room. KSR reported on Thursday that Diallo, who has two years of eligibility remaining, plans to be on campus Friday and Saturday to check out what Mark Pope‘s program has to offer. Pope and Diallo spoke via Zoom earlier this week.

Kentucky has been linked to plenty of big-name portal prospects since the window opened on Tuesday, but Diallo is the first to take a visit. That makes him a serious target for the ‘Cats, one who ranks as the 33rd-best overall player and ninth-best point guard to enter the transfer portal this offseason, per On3.

via Instagram: @vazoomana

Clocking in at 6-foot-4, Diallo spent his last two seasons at Washington under head coach Danny Sprinkle. As a sophomore in 2025-26, he posted per-game averages of 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 29.6 minutes while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from deep. Diallo didn’t experience much winning success with the Huskies, but he put up impressive numbers and was a McDonald’s All-American before his time in college.

Former Kentucky coach John Calipari actually recruited Diallo to be a Wildcat years ago out of high school, although an offer was never officially extended. As a senior at Prolific Prep (CA), Diallo was teammates with another top Kentucky target, 2026 five-star wing Tyran Stokes.

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