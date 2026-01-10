Washington Wizards set to celebrate John Wall later this month

With his on-court basketball career officially behind him, John Wall is deservedly receiving his flowers.

The Washington Wizards, where Wall spent his first nine seasons as an NBA player and earned five All-Star nods, announced Thursday that the franchise is set to honor Wall’s career in the nation’s capital later this month. The Wizards will celebrate Wall on Thursday, Jan. 29, in a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, with the first 15,000 fans set to receive a John Wall bobble head — that alone is worth the price of admission.

After an 11-year NBA career, Wall retired from the game last February, but soon joined Amazon Prime Video in the summer as a studio analyst for the platform’s inaugural season as a broadcasting network for the NBA. Not-so-coincidentally, the Wizards-Bucks game will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video at 7:00 p.m. ET

Especially over the last 25 years, the Wizards haven’t experienced much success as an NBA franchise. Since the 1997-98 season, Washington has made just nine trips to the playoffs without a single Eastern Conference Finals appearance. That being said, there was a stretch where the Wizards made the postseason four times in five seasons — all of them with Wall leading the way as an All-Star point guard. Washington went to back-to-back Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

During his time in D.C., Wall averaged 19 points and 9.2 assists per outing across 573 career games played. A former No. 1 overall pick off of John Calipari‘s first Kentucky team, the 6-foot-4 floor general was known as one of the fastest and deadliest playmakers in the entire league. He’s currently the Wizards’ all-time leader in assists (5282) and steals (976). Wall even finished seventh in MVP voting during the 2016-17 season after averaging 23.1 points and 10.7 assists per game.

It’s not just the on-court play that has made him a beloved figure in both Lexington and D.C., though. His impact in the community has earned him decades of good faith within both fan bases. Just look at these accomplishments that don’t have anything to do with basketball.

“The 2015-16 season-long NBA Cares Community Assist Award recipient, Wall quickly made his impact felt in the DMV during his tenure with the Wizards,” said the Wizards’ press release. “He hosted and supported a variety of community events, including annual back-to-school drives and Thanksgiving meal initiatives. He celebrated the holidays throughout the years by surprising many children with shopping sprees….

“Wall was popular with Make-A-Wish recipients, often granting wishes to kids experiencing challenging medical conditions. Education has been an important aspect of Wall’s outreach in the DMV. He adopted Whittier Education Campus and Ketcham elementary schools where he assisted with learning resources, holiday, and teacher recognition initiatives for both students and teachers…

“Wall’s presence in the community was constant. He donated $400,000 to Bright Beginnings, Inc. (BBI), which helped the organization build a new learning center. BBI is a nonprofit organization that supports children whose families are in transitional housing while providing childcare and educational services. He continued his support by providing monetary donations to the Boys & Girls Club of America as well as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of his friend Miyah Telemaque-Nelson. In 2020, to help families experiencing financial difficulties due to the pandemic, Wall created 202 Assist, a rent-relief fund for families in Ward 8 for which he raised over $500,000.”

That is A LOT of community service ventures by the native of North Carolina. It’s no wonder he’s still considered a fan-favorite even six years after his playing time with the franchise came to an end. Now let’s get this man’s jersey in the Rupp Arena rafters, shall we?