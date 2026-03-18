WATCH: Best Bets for the First Round of the NCAA Tournament

You can hear the jingle. March Madness is almost here. Yes, the First Four already officially tipped off the NCAA Tournament, but the chaos does not become all-consuming until Thursday afternoon.

Right now, your bracket is perfect. There aren’t any losing bet slips in your BetMGM account. Greatness lies ahead.

We’re working with a clean slate and now it’s time to fill that card with winners, winners, and more winners. Adam Luckett and Nick Roush have scoured the board to find an NCAA Tournament edge and are here to provide some rapid-fire winners. It’s time to lock in, BBN. Highlights:

— Unders are LIVE in the openers.

— Trends you need to know before making your picks.

— The weirdest team in the NCAA Tournament

WATCH: NCAA Tournament Best Bets for the First Round

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More on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.