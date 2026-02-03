WATCH: Collin Chandler and Trent Noah recap Arkansas win, preview Oklahoma

After picking up a massive road win over the weekend against John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks, it’s time for Kentucky to rebuild another winning streak.

To do so, the Wildcats will have to deal with the Oklahoma Sooners (11-11; 1-8 SEC), who come to Lexington on Wednesday night (9:00 p.m. ET | ESPN2) for a showdown inside Rupp Arena. Oklahoma is desperate for a win after losing its last eight SEC games, most recently a 10-point loss at home to Texas. Sooners head coach Porter Moser is once again on the hot seat. But Kentucky guards Collin Chandler and Trent Noah are planning for a real fight from Oklahoma.

The two Wildcats spoke with reporters on Tuesday morning to preview what’s ahead with Oklahoma on Wednesday, both of them believing the Sooners are better than the record indicates. They also talked about the many technical fouls called during the Arkansas game, Noah shushing the crowd after a made three-pointer, their thoughts on the soon-to-be-debuted denim jerseys, and much more.

Dive into the video below to hear everything Chandler and Noah had to say.

