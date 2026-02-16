WATCH: Denzel Aberdeen, Mo Dioubate recap Florida loss and look ahead to Georgia

Another chance for Kentucky to get back in the win column is just one more sleep away.

Following Saturday’s tough loss on the road to Florida, the Wildcats (17-8; 8-4 SEC) return to action on Tuesday night for a bounce-back opportunity against the Georgia Bulldogs (17-8; 5-7 SEC). Mike White‘s crew has had a tough go of it in SEC play as of late, entering tomorrow’s game having lost five of its six outings. Georgia will be looking to right the ship in Rupp Arena.

To gear us up for another conference showdown, Kentucky players Denzel Aberdeen and Mo Dioubate spoke with local reporters on Monday to break down what went wrong against Florida, what needs to change to beat the Bulldogs, and much more. These are two guys who know Georgia well from their previous SEC schools, having played the Dogs a total of six times (5-1) throughout their college careers.

You can hear everything Aberdeen and Dioubate had to say by clicking the video below. Tipoff on Tuesday is set for 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

