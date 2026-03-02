WATCH: Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh preview Texas A&M, look back on Kentucky career

The end of the regular season is right around the corner, which means the college careers for a handful of Wildcats are nearing an end.

To preview Kentucky’s final two games ahead of the postseason, senior guards Denzel Aberdeen and Otega Oweh spoke with local media members on Monday afternoon. The Wildcats will head to Texas A&M on Tuesday night before hosting a dangerous Florida team on Saturday for Senior Day. Aberdeen and Oweh, along with walk-ons Walker Horn and Zach Tow, will all be recognized in front of the Rupp Arena crowd. During their talks with reporters, Aberdeen and Oweh both had plenty to say about all the fun times they had in Lexington.

Those two also touched on what went right for Kentucky in this past weekend’s win over a ranked Vanderbilt squad, what challenges Texas A&M presents this week, Senior Day expectations, and much more. Click the video below to hear everything Kentucky’s veteran guards had to say.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

