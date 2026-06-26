WATCH: Diallo, McBride, and Hawthorne talk Kentucky summer practice

Player interviews rolled right along during week two of summer practice for Kentucky men’s basketball. After speaking to a trio of Wildcats last Thursday, we were able to speak with a different group of three this time around.

Stepping in front of the local media for the first time as Kentucky players were Washington transfer Zoom Diallo and James Madison transfer Justin McBride. They were joined by returning wing Braydon Hawthorne, who sat out his freshman season in 2025-26 as a redshirt.

For Diallo and McBride, the conversation centered around their lives prior to Kentucky, the process to get here, their expectations in year one as a Wildcat, and much more. Hawthorne dished on what he’s been working on since last season ended, what he learned from last season, and what he expects out of himself in 26-27.

We’ve got the interviews from all three in the videos below. Enjoy.

Zoom Diallo, Braydon Hawthorne

Justin McBride

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