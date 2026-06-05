WATCH: Expert Analysis of the 2026 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

Kentucky Derby rivals return to the racetrack for the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Sports Radio has everything you need to know about the third leg of the Triple Crown.

This is not your typical Belmont Stakes. Like the Preakness three weeks ago, this year’s Triple Crown race is away from its home track, firing off in upstate New York at Saratoga instead of on Long Island. It also makes the race shorter by a quarter of a mile. Instead of the 12-furlong marathon, for the third-straight year the Belmont will be the same distance as the Derby, the classic distance of 1 1/4 miles.

A Triple Crown will not be on the line after Golden Tempo skipped the Preakness. Sovereignty showed it was a wise decision in 2025 by romping at Saratoga. Can Golden Tempo do it, or will Renegade prove he is in fact the best 3-year-old in North America?

You know Peter Thomas Fornatale best as PTF from In the Money Media. He’s kind enough to return to the KSR airwaves to break down the Belmont Stakes and share a few more insights about some of the other races from his home track. PTF got us on the right path to hitting a Preakness exacta. Now let’s cash in big with the Belmont Stakes.

KSR’s Belmont Stakes Preview

Post Horse Odds Trainer Jockey Owner 1 Vitruvian Man 30-1 Doug O’Neill Antonio Fresu Glenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc. 2 Powershift 12-1 Todd Pletcher Luis Saez Repole Stable, Liberty Road Stables 3 Chief Wallabee 3-1 Bill Mott Junior Alvarado Michael and Katherine G. Ball 4 Renegade 2-1 Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz Jr. Robert and Lawana L. Low and Repole Stable 5 Ottinho 20-1 Chad Brown Dylan Davis Three Chimneys Farm (Goncalo B. Torrealba) 6 Growth Equity 12-1 Chad Brown Manuel Franco Klaravich Stables Inc. 7 Commandment 6-1 Brad Cox John Velazquez Wathnan Racing 8 Emerging Market 6-1 Chad Brown Flavien Prat Klaravich Stables Inc. 9 Golden Tempo 9-2 Cherie DeVaux Jose Ortiz Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.