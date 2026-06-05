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WATCH: Expert Analysis of the 2026 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga

Nick-Roush-headshotby: Nick Roush27 minutes agoRoushKSR

Kentucky Derby rivals return to the racetrack for the Belmont Stakes and Kentucky Sports Radio has everything you need to know about the third leg of the Triple Crown.

This is not your typical Belmont Stakes. Like the Preakness three weeks ago, this year’s Triple Crown race is away from its home track, firing off in upstate New York at Saratoga instead of on Long Island. It also makes the race shorter by a quarter of a mile. Instead of the 12-furlong marathon, for the third-straight year the Belmont will be the same distance as the Derby, the classic distance of 1 1/4 miles.

A Triple Crown will not be on the line after Golden Tempo skipped the Preakness. Sovereignty showed it was a wise decision in 2025 by romping at Saratoga. Can Golden Tempo do it, or will Renegade prove he is in fact the best 3-year-old in North America?

You know Peter Thomas Fornatale best as PTF from In the Money Media. He’s kind enough to return to the KSR airwaves to break down the Belmont Stakes and share a few more insights about some of the other races from his home track. PTF got us on the right path to hitting a Preakness exacta. Now let’s cash in big with the Belmont Stakes.

KSR’s Belmont Stakes Preview

PostHorseOddsTrainerJockeyOwner
1Vitruvian Man30-1Doug O’NeillAntonio FresuGlenn Sorgenstein WC Racing Inc.
2Powershift12-1Todd PletcherLuis SaezRepole Stable, Liberty Road Stables
3Chief Wallabee3-1Bill MottJunior AlvaradoMichael and Katherine G. Ball
4Renegade2-1Todd PletcherIrad Ortiz Jr.Robert and Lawana L. Low and Repole Stable
5Ottinho20-1Chad BrownDylan DavisThree Chimneys Farm (Goncalo B. Torrealba)
6Growth Equity12-1Chad BrownManuel FrancoKlaravich Stables Inc.
7Commandment6-1Brad CoxJohn VelazquezWathnan Racing
8Emerging Market6-1Chad BrownFlavien PratKlaravich Stables Inc.
9Golden Tempo9-2Cherie DeVauxJose OrtizPhipps Stable and St. Elias Stable

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2026-06-04