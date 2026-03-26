WATCH: George Rogers Clark wins Sweet 16 title in overtime THRILLER vs. St. Xavier

The championship trophy is back in Win City.

Over the weekend, the George Rogers Clark Cardinals won the 2026 UK HealthCare Boys Basketball Sweet 16 with a thrilling 58-50 overtime victory against the St. Xavier Tigers. It was an exciting back-and-forth affair throughout regulation, one that immediately went down as a state championship instant classic once the final buzzer sounded. GRC won its third state title (1951, 2022) in the process. The Cardinals became the first school since Ashland in 1928 to see both the boys and girls basketball teams win the Sweet 16 in the same season.

KSR was there at Rupp Arena to cover the entire tournament. If you missed any of our coverage, you can relive it all by clicking the link here. But I would advise you to watch the video below first. KSR’s Sterling Hohman dropped a BANGER of a recap video from his courtside perspective of GRC’s battle with St. Xavier. Dive in below to see exactly how the Cardinals pulled it off.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.