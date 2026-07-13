Watch Guide: 2026 SEC Media Days

Talking season officially got started last week with the Big 12. The ACC will step into the spotlight this week. Then it’s go time for the SEC at a new locale. The destination has changed, but the format will be the same.

We are just a week away from hearing new Kentucky head coach Will Stein at the tentpole event for the first time. The new leader in Lexington will give his state of the program address in Tampa along with 15 other head coaches and commissioner Greg Sankey. A busy week is ahead. KSR will have boots on the ground for all four days with daily podcasts, YouTube videos, written content, behind the scenes access, and much more for the annual “It Just Means More” convention. We won’t be the only ones producing daily content.

The SEC Network will be locked and loaded with a new panel and a brand new Sunday show that will debut this weekend. Jam-packed coverage of the league to preview the 2026 season is right around the corner.

Program Guide: SEC Media Days

Sunday, July 19 7 p.m. SEC Nation Monday, July 20 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 9 a.m. SEC Now 4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 7 p.m. SEC Startup Tuesday, July 21 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 9:30 a.m. SEC Now 4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show 8 p.m. SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days Wednesday, July 22 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 9 a.m. SEC Now 4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show Thursday, July 23 7 a.m. SEC This Morning 9 a.m. SEC Now 4 p.m. The Paul Finebaum Show

Matt Barrie is taking over as an SEC Network host this year. Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel has been added as an analyst. They are taking over for Laura Rutledge and Jordan Rodgers on the “SEC Nation” pregame show. Barrie and Daniel will each make their SEC Network debut along with Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, and Tim Tebow on Sunday at the SEC Kickoff Fan Fest that can out at Thunder Alley at Benchmark International Arena for a one-hour special. Throughout the week at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott, there will be a rotating panel that includes Cole Cubelic, Gene Chizik, Greg McElroy, Peter Burns, Nick Saban, and other ESPN analysts on air from 9 a.m. ET until “The Paul Finebaum Show” starts at 4 p.m. ET.

There are 50 hours of SEC Network coverage coming your way from the event as the SEC kicks off another college football season. Labor Day weekend will be here before you know it.

SEC Media Days Schedule