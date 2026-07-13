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KSR Around the SEC

Watch Guide: 2026 SEC Media Days

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
6h
Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; The scene at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Jul 17, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; The scene at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images

Talking season officially got started last week with the Big 12. The ACC will step into the spotlight this week. Then it’s go time for the SEC at a new locale. The destination has changed, but the format will be the same.

We are just a week away from hearing new Kentucky head coach Will Stein at the tentpole event for the first time. The new leader in Lexington will give his state of the program address in Tampa along with 15 other head coaches and commissioner Greg Sankey. A busy week is ahead. KSR will have boots on the ground for all four days with daily podcasts, YouTube videos, written content, behind the scenes access, and much more for the annual “It Just Means More” convention. We won’t be the only ones producing daily content.

The SEC Network will be locked and loaded with a new panel and a brand new Sunday show that will debut this weekend. Jam-packed coverage of the league to preview the 2026 season is right around the corner.

Program Guide: SEC Media Days

Sunday, July 197 p.m.SEC Nation
Monday, July 207 a.m.SEC This Morning
9 a.m.SEC Now
4 p.m.The Paul Finebaum Show
7 p.m.SEC Startup
Tuesday, July 217 a.m.SEC This Morning
9:30 a.m.SEC Now
4 p.m.The Paul Finebaum Show
8 p.m.SEC Now: Live from SEC Football Media Days
Wednesday, July 227 a.m.SEC This Morning
9 a.m.SEC Now
4 p.m.The Paul Finebaum Show
Thursday, July 237 a.m.SEC This Morning
9 a.m.SEC Now
4 p.m.The Paul Finebaum Show

Matt Barrie is taking over as an SEC Network host this year. Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel has been added as an analyst. They are taking over for Laura Rutledge and Jordan Rodgers on the “SEC Nation” pregame show. Barrie and Daniel will each make their SEC Network debut along with Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, and Tim Tebow on Sunday at the SEC Kickoff Fan Fest that can out at Thunder Alley at Benchmark International Arena for a one-hour special. Throughout the week at the Tampa Marriott Water Street and JW Marriott, there will be a rotating panel that includes Cole Cubelic, Gene Chizik, Greg McElroy, Peter Burns, Nick Saban, and other ESPN analysts on air from 9 a.m. ET until “The Paul Finebaum Show” starts at 4 p.m. ET.

There are 50 hours of SEC Network coverage coming your way from the event as the SEC kicks off another college football season. Labor Day weekend will be here before you know it.

SEC Media Days Schedule

DateHead Coach
Monday, July 20Will Stein (Kentucky)
Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Tuesday, July 21Alex Golesh (Auburn)
Kirby Smart (Georgia)
Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
Clark Lea (Vanderbilt)
Wednesday, July 22Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
Jon Sumrall (Florida)
Pete Golding (Ole Miss)
Mike Elko (Texas A&M)
Thursday, July 23Ryan Silverfield (Arkansas)
Lane Kiffin (LSU)
Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
Steve Sarkisian (Texas)

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Curated by editors

2026-07-13
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