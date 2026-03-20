Watch Highlights from the Kentucky Overtime NCAA Tournament Win on Repeat

Kentucky did it. They actually did it. In a game that featured 20 lead changes and 12 ties, the most important one was with zeroes on the clock.

Allen Graves hit a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds remaining. Santa Clara didn’t get a timeout called. Instead, they watched Otega Oweh drive the length of the floor and bank in a three to send it to overtime.

It was All Cats Everything in the extra period. Brandon Garrison blocked a pair of Santa Clara three-point attempts to spark an 8-0 run that would ultimately give Kentucky enough cushion to escape with an 89-84 victory.

Oweh had a historic performance, posting a career-high 35 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. He didn’t do it alone. In addition to his two blocks, Garrison had 10 points and seven boards. In his first game since his Ramadan fast ended, Mo Dioubate had enough fuel for 17 points and eight rebounds. Denzel Aberdeen chipped in 16 points, including four made three-pointers, in the victory.

We just witnessed an all-time March Madness moment for the Kentucky basketball program. Relive it again, and again, and again. Here are the final chaotic seconds from the win.

That was just the end of regulation. CBS was kind enough to share the final two minutes and all of overtime online. There are so many more great moments you need to rewatch while you celebrate the Kentucky NCAA Tournament victory.

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