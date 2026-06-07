WATCH: How Rick Pitino & His Unforgettables Saved Kentucky Basketball | KSR Explains

Rick Pitino is one of the greatest college basketball coaches of all time.

He’s also completely insane.

After reading Full Court Pressure, Pitino’s book about the 1991-92 Kentucky Wildcats (famously known as The Unforgettables), KSR’s Steven Peake wanted to take a look back at the season that brought Kentucky basketball back from the brink of irrelevancy. From his feuds with the media and John Calipari to Kentucky’s return to the NCAA Tournament and the success that came with it, this book offers a fascinating look inside the mind of the coach who helped turn Kentucky Shame back into Kentucky Greatness.

Peake breaks it all down in his latest episode of KSR Explains. As always, it’s a must-watch for die-hard members of the BBN.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.