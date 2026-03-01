WATCH: John Calipari and Todd Golden go at each other on the sidelines

Saturday’s game between the Florida Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks was not one for the history books. The Gators routed the Hogs at home 111-77 in a massacre that started from the opening tip. But just because it was a blowout does not mean there wasn’t some serious entertainment value to be had. Shortly into the second half, Florida head coach Todd Golden and Arkansas head coach John Calipari got into a heated exchange on the sidelines that resulted in double technical fouls.

At this point, with 17:27 remaining, the game was already out of hand. The Gators led the Razorbacks 59-36, and the play on the court was starting to get a little spicy, as Mark Pope would say. Arkansas’ Nick Pringle got physical with Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu underneath the goal, to which Chinyelu responded with an elbow flail to Pringle’s head.

The officials went to the monitor, their favorite pastime, and that is when tempers flared between the head coaches. The referees concluded it was a common foul on Pringle and a flagrant on Chinyelu, which seemed like the right call, but Todd Golden disagreed. When Pringle missed both subsequent free throws, Golden appreciated what he felt was a “ball don’t lie” level of serendipity and voiced that schadenfreude by yelling, “Get him the **** off the court!” when Calipari subbed Pringle out of the game.

Cal, never one to shy away from conflict, screamed back, “What did you **** say?” a few times as Jeff Ruby’s ambassador, Chin Coleman, attempted to hold him back.

The lead official called a technical foul on both coaches, but as the whistle blew, it appeared Calipari thought only Golden got one because he yelled, “Thank you!” to the ref.

To a neutral bystander, it was all hilarious.

John Calipari and Todd Golden exchange heated words

Here is the spicy exchange:

Florida head coach Todd Golden and Arkansas head coach John Calipari were yelling at each other and both got technical fouls! 😳 pic.twitter.com/EMu9q8GxSN — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) March 1, 2026

In another video, a Florida fan broke down the whole incident from beginning to end, albeit with a strong Gator tilt. It lays out the lead-up to the exchange and pokes fun at Pringle, who, up to that point, had zero points.

It is not too often we get on-the-court heat between college basketball coaches, but I’m here for it, especially when one of the coaches used to sit at the helm of the University of Kentucky.