WATCH: Jon Hood, Archie Goodwin and Chris Coffey recap La Familia win

La Familia enjoyed the win over JHX Hoops and earning the alumni title, but the former Kentucky Wildcats know they still have business to take care of before really celebrating this run.

Jon Hood, Archie Goodwin and Chris Coffey spoke to the media following their 78-65 victory — a score much closer than the game ever was, especially in the second half — highlighting their third-quarter defensive showcase, closing out the Elam Ending, playing for Big Blue Nation, interacting with the current UK team and how important it is that Historic Memorial Coliseum is completely full with $2 million on the line on Sunday.

“Never apologize for a win. It should have been a little bit worse than it was; we took some bad ones down the stretch, but a win’s a win. We move on, one more game. Next game, next game. Next game, next possession,” Hood said afterward.

After coming up short last year, Goodwin is happy to advance to the big one, but, again, an alumni championship isn’t why they’re here. He wants to earn the event championship.

“It’s always a great feeling to win, but we still have one more,” he said. “So I think that we all have that approach. We’re happy that we’re moving forward, but we’re not satisfied until we win the whole thing. We just have to continue to do what we’ve been doing and just take care of business.”

Good stuff from the former Wildcats (and friends) at the podium going into Championship Sunday. Tune in below:

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