WATCH: Kam Williams, Ousmane N'Diaye, Jerone Morton talk Kentucky summer practice

Another summer week brings us another opportunity to hear from a few of next season’s Kentucky Wildcats. This time around, we were treated to a trio of ‘Cats — a couple of them new to wearing the blue and white.

Returning wing Kam Williams is already familiar with the program and fanbase, but he still had plenty to say during his sit-down with local media. The rising junior went through the decision to have another surgery on his injured foot while also diving into his excitement level for next season. Williams fully intends to suit up for the 2026-27 season.

We also had the chance to chop it up with a pair of fresh faces: Washington State transfer Jerone Morton (originally from central KY) and international prospect Ousmane N’Diaye made their UK media scrum debuts. Both players talked about their experiences so far in Lexington, how they got here, their expectations going into the fall, and plenty more.

You can hear everything all three had to say by checking out the videos below.

Kam Williams

Jerone Morton & Ousmane N’Diaye

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.