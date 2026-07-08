WATCH: Kenny Brooks, Asia Boone, and Clara Strack talk summer workouts, 2026-27 season

We’re a couple of weeks into summer workouts for Kentucky women’s basketball, which means it’s a good time to hear from the man running the program.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Kenny Brooks — accompanied by a couple of his Wildcat seniors, Asia Boone and Clara Strack — sat down with local media to talk about the start of practice, expectations for the upcoming 2026-27 season, and what he likes about his third Kentucky group. Brooks also touched on his incoming freshmen and transfer portal pieces, his team’s three-point shooting capabilities, recruiting Slovenian guard Ajša Sivka, and so much more.

We also got to hear from the returning players, Boone and Strack, who broke down what they’re working on improving this offseason and their early thoughts on the team as a whole. Did you know that Boone is going through flight school this summer? Maybe she can fly in Brooks for this year’s Big Blue Madness. Just a thought.

To hear everything Brooks, Boone, and Strack had to say, dive into the video below.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.