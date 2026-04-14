WATCH: Kenny Brooks, Kentucky draftees talk record-breaking WNBA Draft

On Monday, four different Kentucky Wildcats heard their names called in the WNBA Draft for the first time ever. Teonni Key went 22nd to the Toronto Tempo, Tonie Morgan went 32nd to the Chicago Sky, Amelia Hassett went 35th to the Los Angeles Sparks and Jordan Obi went 44th to the Las Vegas Aces.

All four of them, as well as Kenny Brooks, spoke to the media on Tuesday to talk about the record-breaking draft, everyone’s reaction to the draft picks, what comes next for Kentucky’s draftees and more.

“It was surreal, on cloud nine,” Brooks said regarding watching the four players get drafted. “Very happy for them because you see everything that they put into their craft but all the while still having a team concept. To watch them come off the board, it was extremely exciting.”

It was especially rewarding for Brooks because he got to see the work that his players put in to achieve their dreams. Watching the draft also allowed him to take a moment from all of the offseason madness.

“Obviously, in a time and age of portal and all this kind of stuff, it was a great distraction,” Brooks added. “To watch each and every one of them come off, it just felt like — sometimes they say you know how your life flashes in front of you, me, I saw all the hard work they put into everything to this point. They wouldn’t have been able to achieve it without each other. To watch them celebrate each other’s successes, it was just as important. It shows you’re on the right path to something really special here.”

Click below to watch Brooks explain his thoughts on the WNBA Draft even more. Plus, the four draftees themselves give their thoughts as well.

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