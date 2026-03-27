WATCH: Kenny Brooks, players preview Sweet 16 matchup with Texas

Kentucky women’s basketball is gearing up for its first Sweet 16 game in a decade. On Saturday, the Cats will face the third overall seed in the NCAA Tournament — the 33-3 Texas Longhorns. On Friday, Kenny Brooks, Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key and Clara Strack all spoke to the media to preview the game.

“Obviously, we’re glad to be here,” Brooks said in his opening statement of his press conference. “This is a very special time of year, glad we’re able to participate further. We had a tremendous weekend last weekend, but it’s been a really good year for us. We’ve been a little bit up and down, but we learned a lot about ourselves.”

“I thought through some of the adversity, we grew stronger, together, and it really helped fuel us,” Brooks added. “Very proud of my kids. I think we have a very good, unique group of young ladies who want to go out and just try to be the best that they can possibly be, so it’s kind of showed in their work, and a result, we’ve gotten this far. So, very happy and very proud to be here.”

Click below to catch everything that Brooks and the players had to say on Friday.

Kenny Brooks and Kentucky Players Preview Sweet 16 vs. Texas

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