WATCH: Kenny Brooks, players preview Sweet 16 matchup with Texas
Kentucky women’s basketball is gearing up for its first Sweet 16 game in a decade. On Saturday, the Cats will face the third overall seed in the NCAA Tournament — the 33-3 Texas Longhorns. On Friday, Kenny Brooks, Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key and Clara Strack all spoke to the media to preview the game.
“Obviously, we’re glad to be here,” Brooks said in his opening statement of his press conference. “This is a very special time of year, glad we’re able to participate further. We had a tremendous weekend last weekend, but it’s been a really good year for us. We’ve been a little bit up and down, but we learned a lot about ourselves.”
- 1Trending
Tyran Stokes
New intel on KSR+
- 2Hot
Malachi Moreni
Intel after Stay/Go meeting
- 3New
Iconic WBB photo
The story behind it
- 4
KSR's inside look at Spring Ball
Will Stein gets the Cats ready for Fall
- 5
"Swimming" in money
The Athletic dives into Champions Blue, JMI
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“I thought through some of the adversity, we grew stronger, together, and it really helped fuel us,” Brooks added. “Very proud of my kids. I think we have a very good, unique group of young ladies who want to go out and just try to be the best that they can possibly be, so it’s kind of showed in their work, and a result, we’ve gotten this far. So, very happy and very proud to be here.”
Click below to catch everything that Brooks and the players had to say on Friday.
Kenny Brooks and Kentucky Players Preview Sweet 16 vs. Texas
More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard