WATCH: Go behind the scenes with Kentucky to begin spring practice

Spring football officially got kicked off on Tuesday at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. A new era has begun phase two of the offseason. A lot will be different in 2026. That includes style of play and how the program markets itseld.

The Big Blue Nation has asked for more access. Will Stein is delivering. On Wednesday night, the Kentucky football program published a nearly five-minute video that shows the new head football coach in Lexington going through his first spring practice. Include is Stein pulling into the facility in the morning, the team meeting before practice, and clips from that first practice.

In the video, you see a lot of general manager Pat Biondo who is seen chatting with Stein in his office and walking with the head coach to the team meeting. The man behind the operation is playing a very big role in the roster-building process and also seems to be involved in the day-to-day operation of the football program. The video also shows us inside the the big facility next to Kroger Field and what some of the meeting rooms look like.

Football is coming. Kentucky’s spring game on April 18 will be here before you know it

Meet Kentucky’s strength staff

Have a scratch you need to itch? Kentucky continues to provide the football content to kickoff spring practice. The staff behind the scenes that is spending the most time with the players introduces itself to the Big Blue Nation.

Director of football sports performance Brandon Roberts, senior associate director of sports performance Joe Miday, senior associate director of sports performance Quinn Barham, and director of speed development Joe Powell discuss their jobs and how this new strength staff is helping Kentucky become a better football team.

Things are different now. There is a new approach for the football organization on campus.