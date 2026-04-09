WATCH: Kentucky's new CB coach Allen Brown talks spring practice
Kentucky football spring practice is moving right along. The guys got after it on a beautiful Thursday morning in Lexington as next weekend’s Spring Game quickly approaches.
Once it was time to take the pads off, a few Wildcats stepped up to the podium to take questions from the local media. New cornerbacks coach Allen Brown was first, and he had plenty to say about his position group, his expectations for them, how they’ve performed so far this spring, his coaching philosophy, and much more. Afterward, linebacker Lorenzo Cowan and offensive lineman Hayes Johnson stepped up to take a few questions, as well.
- 1Breaking
Not so fast?!
Chandler leaving door open to UK
- 2Trending
Collin Chandler
enters Transfer Portal
- 3Live
Transfer Portal Tracker
Who the Cats are pursuing
- 4Live
Roster Tracker
tracking Stay/Go Decisions
- 5Hot
Robert Wright III
Learn about a top PG target
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
If you’re itching for more football content ahead of Will Stein‘s debut season as Kentucky head coach, dive into the video below to hear everything that Brown, Cowan, and Johnson had to say on Thursday.
More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard