WATCH: Kentucky's new CB coach Allen Brown talks spring practice

Kentucky football spring practice is moving right along. The guys got after it on a beautiful Thursday morning in Lexington as next weekend’s Spring Game quickly approaches.

Once it was time to take the pads off, a few Wildcats stepped up to the podium to take questions from the local media. New cornerbacks coach Allen Brown was first, and he had plenty to say about his position group, his expectations for them, how they’ve performed so far this spring, his coaching philosophy, and much more. Afterward, linebacker Lorenzo Cowan and offensive lineman Hayes Johnson stepped up to take a few questions, as well.

If you’re itching for more football content ahead of Will Stein‘s debut season as Kentucky head coach, dive into the video below to hear everything that Brown, Cowan, and Johnson had to say on Thursday.

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