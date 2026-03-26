WATCH: Kentucky WBB heads to Fort Worth for the Sweet 16

By taking down West Virginia 74-73 on Monday, Kentucky women’s basketball punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. In Fort Worth, the Cats will play 1-seed Texas on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

On Thursday, the team had a sendoff at the Joe Craft Center, and KSR was there to capture all of sights and sounds as Kentucky is gearing up to officially depart for the Sweet 16.

Kentucky is 25-10 on the season after beating the Mountaineers, and it wasn’t too long ago when Kenny Brooks‘ squad battled with the Longhorns at the Moody Center in Austin. Kentucky lost that game 64-53, but it was a one-point game midway through the fourth quarter before Texas pulled away in the end.

Asia Boone had a team-high 16 points on 5-11 (4-6 3PT) shooting in the Feb. 9 matchup, while Clara Strack wasn’t too far behind her, putting up 14 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks in the game. Tonie Morgan was the only other Kentucky player to reach double figures against Texas the first time around, tallying 12 points in 37 minutes of play.

On a more neutral court, perhaps Kentucky can stay with the Longhorns and hopefully, the Cats are the ones who can make the run at the end. For now, let’s send Kentucky off with the “sweet” vibes they’ll need this weekend.

And just like that, Kentucky WBB is headed off to the Sweet 16 in Fort Worth! pic.twitter.com/SQhd2RLJu1 — Phoenix Stevens (@PStevensKSR) March 26, 2026

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