WATCH: Kentucky Women's Basketball Media Day 2026-27

For the first time this summer, we got to hear from just about everyone on the 2026-27 Kentucky women’s basketball team thanks to media day. KSR caught up with several players, including Me’Arah O’Neal, Ajša Sivka, Savvy Swords, Emily McDonald and more.

This year’s squad could shape up to be the most talented that Kenny Brooks has had yet at Kentucky. Three McDonald’s All-American freshmen highlight the group of youngsters in the backcourt, but Asia Boone and Clara Strack are back for their senior seasons to add some experience into the mix. Of course, the team has some newcomers like Diana Collins and Ayanna Patterson too.

Sivka’s class — and ultimately her years of eligibility — are still up in the air as the NCAA has yet to make a decision on that, but as a whole, this Kentucky team has quite the blend of upperclassmen and up-and-comers.

Maddyn Greenway should be the team’s starting point guard, but the depth in the backcourt should help take a lot of the pressure off her shoulders. Brooks even went out and got Jemma Amoore — Georgia’s sister — to help out from time to time. Kentucky may have lost four players to the WNBA Draft this April, but they have reloaded in a big way.

Plus, as talented as they are, it’s a fun group of characters as well. Swords and Collins actually went out of their way to make cookies and brownies for the media — they were actually really, really good. Cooking and going out to eat are just some of the ways this team has been able to bond and get to know each other this summer. You can get to know some of the team by clicking below.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.