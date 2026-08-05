WATCH: How the Tiny Coal Town of Wayland Became a Kentucky Basketball Landmark

This summer my wife and I made the drive into Floyd County to visit Wayland, Kentucky to see the home of King Kelly Coleman. Coleman scored 4,337 points at Wayland High School. He was Kentucky’s first Mr. Basketball and one of the biggest stars the Commonwealth has ever seen.

Mayor Jerry Fultz and his wife, Margaret King, are two of the nicest people I have ever met. They welcomed us into Wayland and treated us like we had known them for years. They showed us around town and walked us through its history. It’s very clear how much they care and how deeply proud of Wayland Jerry is.

You can hear it whenever he talks about what the town once had: thousands of residents, working coal mines, a hospital, a theater, a hotel, a bank and a baseball field filled with people.

When the mines closed, jobs disappeared and families moved away. Later, the high school closed, taking away one of the town’s central gathering places. For decades, the school and its basketball teams had given Wayland an identity.

Now, Jerry is trying to create a new reason for people to come back.

Sleeping where the King once stayed

Our visit became even more surreal when we learned where we would spend the night. Jerry arranged for us to stay in the same trailer where King Kelly Coleman once stayed, right across from the gym.

It was pretty wild ending the day there after spending hours hearing stories about Coleman’s career. He remains almost inseparable from Wayland’s identity. His records, photographs and memories still fill the town.

A gym that should be in a movie

Walking inside Wayland’s basketball gym immediately reminded me of Hoosiers. Standing on that floor, I tried to imagine what it must have sounded like when the building was full and Kelly Coleman caught the ball.

After hearing more about King Kelly I am shocked there has not been a movie or a miniseries already made about his story. It is fascinating and I am sure we will be seeing this gym on Netflix or Peacock or Tubi some day.

The gym alone is enough of a reason to visit Floyd County, but Coleman is not the only reason

Former Paintsville star and 1998 Kentucky Mr. Basketball J.R. VanHoose met us there also and helped show us around. Today, the gym serves as the home of the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame.

The walls and display areas hold jerseys, trophies, photographs, newspaper clippings and pieces of memorabilia from across Eastern Kentucky. Many of those items spent years sitting in attics, closets and offices before someone decided they deserved a permanent home.

Jerry Fultz’s plan for Wayland

Jerry hopes the Mountain Sports Hall of Fame can draw former players, families, basketball fans and sports fans in general back into the mountains. He wants them to learn about Wayland, eat nearby, spend money in the region and understand how much sports have meant to these communities.

In other words, preserving the gym is not only about looking backward.

It is part of Jerry’s attempt to give Wayland a future.

The video tells the story of King Kelly Coleman, but it also tells the story of Jerry and the people working to turn this old coal-town gym into a destination for mountain sports history.

Watch “How a Tiny Coal Town Became a Kentucky Basketball Landmark” below.

Sign up for the KSR Newsletter to get breaking news and daily headlines delivered directly to your inbox.