WATCH: KSR breaks down the film on new Kentucky PG Zoom Diallo

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope has landed his first portal commit of the offseason. Which means it’s time to dive into the film room.

The KSR crew did just that with Washington transfer guard Zoom Diallo, who announced his commitment to the Wildcats earlier this week. After two productive seasons with the Huskies, Diallo expects to slide in right away as Pope’s PG1 for the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-4 floor general averaged 15.7 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per outing as a sophomore in 2025-26. What will he bring to Kentucky? Playmaking, ball-handling, and efficient shooting inside the arc jump off the screen first and foremost.

But what else does the Big Blue Nation need to know about Diallo’s game? KSR’s Brandon Ramsey and I hopped into the film room to break it all down. Click the video below to learn more about Kentucky’s first portal addition.

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