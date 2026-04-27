WATCH: KSR's Kentucky Derby 152 Handicapping Preview

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby is right around the corner. The eyes of the sporting world will be on Churchill Downs when 20 horses load up the starting gate on the First Saturday in May.

Over the last few years, we’ve developed a new tradition at Kentucky Sports Radio. Pete Fornatale joins us to break down the various odds and ends of the race. A horse racing insider, PTF speaks with trainers, owners, jockeys, and horseplayers from around the world with In The Money Media. Now he’s sharing his expert insight with the KSR audience.

Renegade is the morning line favorite, but can he overcome drawing the No. 1 hole on the rail? In a race full of closers, can a long shot blow up the tote board? We’re answering those questions and many more in this Kentucky Derby 152 Handicapping Preview. Highlights:

— Can a horse get out in front and go wire-to-wire?

— Will a Japanese horse finally win a Kentucky Derby?

— Horses to watch on the undercard.

— A look at a wide open Kentucky Oaks.

Kentucky Derby 152 Handicapping Preview

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